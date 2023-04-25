DALLAS(KDAF)—There’s a little hidden gem just a couple of hours north of Dallas.

Get away to the tranquility of Tanglewood Resort. It’s right on Lake Texoma, with great accommodations, lake views, and a spa.

With a chic tower bar, excellent meeting facilities, and friendly staff, this hotel will definitely make your stay worthwhile.

Inside DFW was invited to their private golf course for a lesson from expert Mike Fish.

If you want to play on their golf course or try any of their amenities, make sure to visit their website.