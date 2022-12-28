DALLAS (KDAF) — El Carlos Elegante has recently opened up shop in Dallas’ Design District and it is getting a lot of buzz from North Texans.

It offers an explosion of great Mexican cuisine with a global wine list, perfect for any wine connoisseur. Not only that but officials say that their wine list is in service of showcasing their world-class menu.

Fun on the Run Host Yolonda Williams sat down with El Carlos Co-Owner Chas Martin about this new fabulous concept.

El Carlos Elegante is located at 1400 North Riverfront Blvd. Learn more about this spot, including how to make a reservation, by clicking here.

Watch the video player above for Yolonda’s full tour of El Carlos Elegante.