METLIFE PET INSURANCE SPONSORED CONTENT — People are getting ready to celebrate the holiday season with their friends and families, and for many, that may also include the arrival or gifting of a new pet.

But is that always a good idea? We turned to two experts for insights on how you can give the gift of a pet in a responsible way.

Dr. Hunter Finn is a general practice veterinarian and owner of Pet Method Animal Hospital. Brian Jorgensen is the head of MetLife Pet Insurance.

Here are some things to consider before buying a pet as a gift:

Your housing situation

Do you live in an apartment? If so, you may be shocked to find out that some of them may not allow certain breeds of dogs in their complexes. That is a thing to consider before giving someone a pet as a gift.

Assess things like that and size. You don’t want to confine an animal to a space that isn’t big enough for them and its owners.

Work schedule

Pets need attention and if you are constantly working, then getting a pet may not be the best option for you.

Other pets and children

Officials also wanted to urge the dangers pets face during the holiday season. Even though food from holiday dinners may be delicious, it is potentially dangerous for your pets. Carefully monitor what your pet is eating this holiday season.