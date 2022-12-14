DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that the first Latina-owned chocolatier in Texas is right here in North Texas?

CocoAndré Chocolatier & Horchateria is located in Oak Cliff off W Seventh St. and just on first impression, you wouldn’t expect so much history packed into such a small space.

This journey started about 11 years ago when Andrea and Cindy Pedraza were both laid off from their jobs. So, naturally, they needed a way to find money.

“It was the start of the recession. We were both laid off. She had already started entrepreneurship classes, so it was like, ‘I’ll support you and your dream. I know you really want a chocolate shop.’ So here we are,” Cindy said.

Rather than going back to the job hunt, these two women decided to turn their love and passion for chocolate into a business.

They combine European techniques with the flavors of Mexico to create unique, high-quality, and (most importantly) tasty chocolates.

