DALLAS (KDAF) — From pre-game to post-game there is a whole lot going on at AT&T Stadium. From new technology to new food items, CW33 reporter Landon Wexler made his journey to Arlington to give you a taste of it.

New Technology

AT&T Stadium is excited to bring sports fans all new technology guaranteed to make your experience something to remember, including:

Advancements of the Dallas Cowboys App

AT&T’s Pose with the Pros where you get to take a virtual selfie with some of your favorite Cowboys players

The Blockchain.com Gameday Hub

AT&T Stadium In Seat Delivery: just scan the QR code on the back of the seat in front of you and you can order food to be brought straight to your chair. No long lines or missing out on the game

Gameday activations at the Miller Lite House

Not to mention all the new food items making their way to AT&T Stadium.

For the full rundown on all things new, watch the video player above.