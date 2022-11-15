DALLAS (KDAF) — While you are at Galleria Dallas, you have the option to spread a little Christmas cheer to the less fortunate.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program provides gifts for hundreds of thousands of children each year. This time of year, Angel Tree provides the community the opportunity to help families in need have Christmas under the Christmas tree.

Families are being stretched beyond their capacity to provide for themselves because of the pandemic, because of the rising costs of just living, and because of inflation.

Officials with The Salvation Army say they have families that are coming to us who are having to choose between rent and Christmas gifts.

“In about 1979, the Salvation Army came up with a great idea to involve the community in supporting families in need locally, and we call this program Angel Tree instead of just dropping money into the kettle,” Major Dawn McFarland, area commander of the North Texas Salvation Army, said.

What you do is pick an angel from the tree and you’re given the age and the sex of a child. Then you shop for Christmas presents for that child based on their sex and age. Then you bring the presents back to the mall unwrapped and the Salvation Army will make sure that present gets to that child.

“Imagine having your brothers and sisters or your children or grandchildren shopping for a child their age, they know personally what it means to them to receive Christmas on Christmas morning. And it gives them the opportunity to begin to cultivate a practice of philanthropy for which Dallas is known,” Major McFarland said.

