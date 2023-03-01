DALLAS (KDAF) —If you need an outdoor getaway and you want to bring your dog along, Grrrowlers in The Colony is the perfect spot. This 8-acre outdoor complex has a taproom and a beer garden.

The taproom is right next to The Shacks Dining Park. The company has over 26 beers from seasonal and local beers, plus wine.

Co-owners, of Grrrowelers Taproom and Beer Garden, Leigh Epperson, and Doug Carr were both over in Germany a lot and started thinking about why it was difficult for them to get a beer while at a dog park.

The brother and sister duo both thought the German-style dog park might be a real winner.

Fun on the Run got a chance to speak with Leigh Epperson, Co-owner, of Grrrowelers Taproom and Beer Garden, she said, “We tried to make it as easy as possible to get beer and stay in the dog park with your dog, and so there is an old school dinner bell triangle, you ring it down in the dog park. we come out and you tell us what want and lower it down in a bucket.”

Carr said, “We do the best we can, and most of their drafts are from areas in Texas or just local. We try to get everything local.”

If you want to take your pet out, you can find the schedule for their hours of operation on the park’s website or Grrrowler’s website.