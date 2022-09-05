DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you find yourself struggling to find healthy ways to entertain your kids? Do you want to nourish their artistic abilities while having fun?

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams has the activity for you. All you need is some paint, paper and a bell pepper. This is a great way to use any vegetables around the home that may not be good to eat but still have a little bit of life in them.

Cut the bell pepper in half, dip the pepper in the paint and use the pepper as your painting tool.

Yolonda did a test run of this activity and has all the details. Watch the video player above for more information.