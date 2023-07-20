DALLAS(KDAF)-Yolonda recently visited the North Texas Performance Arts facility in Plano to explore the exciting opportunities they offer young performers. The facility is located in the Willow Bend Mall and includes performance and rehearsal spaces, as well as corporate offices.

It is the largest private non-profit theatre facility dedicated to youth in the country, with almost 30,000 square feet within the million-square-foot mall of the Shops at Willow Bend. Yolonda received a tour of the facility, which includes the Rodenbaugh Mainstage Theatre, the Copeland Mainstage Theatre, and two black box theatres.

NTPA students have access to two set-build shops, a large costume storage facility, two dance studios, three rehearsal studios, and four private practice rooms. Yolonda spoke with NTPA CEO Darrell to learn about the summer activities they offer. These activities aim to develop youth’s character through quality performing arts education and family entertainment.

Yolonda also spoke with NTPA Deaf Theatre Director Daymond Sands. He explained how the theatre is evolving to promote equal access to the performing arts for deaf and hard-of-hearing youth. Daymond spoke with Yolonda, with an interpreter, about how his role at NTPA supports deaf performers. He also educated the hearing community about these issues.

Daymond discussed the new NTPA program, which focuses on promoting diversity, equity, education, and social inclusiveness in theatre for deaf and hard-of-hearing youth. At Yolonda’s request, Daymond gave her an impromptu lesson in American Sign Language.

She discovered that signing involves many moving parts. She plans to enroll in a class soon to continue learning.