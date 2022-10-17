DALLAS (KDAF) — Mini-golfing is such a fun and casual way to spend time with friends. It’s easy, inexpensive, and can be a fun way to hang out with a group of people.

But what about spooky mini-golf? Yep, that’s right. Get in the Halloween season with a fun game of mini-golf at Monster Mini Golf.

Play all 18 holes on a glow-in-the-dark golf course surrounded by animated monsters everywhere you look. Hang out there with your friends or book a birthday party at the course. And if golf isn’t your thing but you want a spooky vibe, they have an arcade where you can play all sorts of games and win prizes.

