DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a little taste of London in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex? The Colony’s The London Baker has got to be one of the most exquisite luxury cake shops in North Texas.

Elizabeth Row is a very accomplished cake artist and decorator and is sharing her award-winning skills with her little taste of London in DFW.

Fun on the Run was able to get an inside look at how you won’t find another bakery like this anywhere, a tour of the kitchen, and even got a chance to taste a few out-of-this-world menu items.

“One of the most exquisite luxury cake shops in DFW is run by award-winning wedding cake designer and TV cake artist Elizabeth Rowe. We specialize in creating stunning wedding cakes, amazing celebration cakes, and gourmet treats. Bringing you a little taste of London to the DFW Metroplex. You won’t find another Bakery like us anywhere. Our drinks are carefully crafted with in-house-made syrups, created from high-quality ingredients. At The London Baker, we focus on creating the best experience for our customers, from high-speed WiFi, scratch-baked goods, and luxurious velvet sofas to gorgeous Instagram-worthy photo areas. We want your experience to be simply splendid!” The London Baker