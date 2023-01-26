DALLAS (KDAF) — Fun on the Run’s very own Yolonda Williams was invited to perform at a surprise reunion concert celebrating the retirement of the CEO of the Straz Performing Arts Center Judy Lisi.

Lisi had been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous performers in regional musical theatre, the Broadway stage, and at Disney. Everyone flew in from all over to Florida to surprise this great champion of the arts.

The whole cast snuck in through a back entrance for the first rehearsal with the musical director Stan Collins and the show director Rick Criswell. On the second day, the band was brought in for a last-minute clean-up rehearsal with the lead vocals.

Video submissions were played at the top of the show, however, Lisi had no idea that everyone was there in person on the other side of the screen ready to greet her. It was a great reunion of so many talented people.