DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a new distiller from Company Distilling in town that doesn’t need a chaser and goes down easy. If you’ve ever gone to a bar, club, or just a restaurant, you’ve definitely mixed your drink to get the right taste.

We got a chance to speak with the founder of Company Distilling, Jeff Arnett. In our conversation with him, Arnett said that this is one of the newer distilleries in Tennessee, and prior to this career jump, he worked for Jack Daniels for 20 years.

He is now bringing Company Distilling’s whiskey and gin to the Lone Star State!

While working for Jack Daniels, Arnett said he saw an opportunity to create his own distillery and didn’t want to regret taking the opportunity.

Arnett said these spirits don’t have to be mixed with anything else and can be consumed on their own. If you want to taste their drinks, visit their website to see locations selling their products throughout Dallas-Fort Worth.