DALLAS(KDAF)—Are you looking for some new threads, especially for men?

D for Dapper is located in Deep Ellum. The suit store is the perfect place to visit when you want to switch up your everyday look for something fancy and stylish. Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams got a chance e to sit down with the owner of D for Dapper, Derandon Davis. Brandon shared how his vintage and modern menswear shop is keeping up with the latest trends.

Deradon has always been into fashion from a very young age and learned early on how important it is to invest in a good suit.

He shares the space along with master tailor Derrick Perkins. Derrick makes sure their client’s garments are fitted perfectly from head to toe.

Watch the full interview above and see how you can get style at D for Dapper.