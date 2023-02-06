DALLAS (KDAF) — We love some good food and even better brews over here at CW33 and On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen is serving up plenty of food to complement the insane amount of beer you can try.

We all know that On Rotation has 40 ever-rotating brews on tap, but did you know this Dallas staple had humbles beginnings brewing beer in the driveway?

Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams got the opportunity to catch up with Jacob Sloan, who owns On Rotation, to learn more about this brew-filled establishment that started with a wonderful cliche of home brewing.

“It’s kind of a common cliche in the brewery world. Now, everybody starts with home brewing, you know, it gets to a point where they really enjoy what they’re brewing and friends are saying it’s great, and then kind of go and start a brewery. But yeah, we get started the same way. We just spent every weekend out in our driveway, throwing different beers, changing them up every week and putting them in a kegerator, and serving them to anybody that came over to our house,” Sloan said.

This brewery has one of Dallas’ most eclectic tap lists and small-batch brews and not to mention some incredible food to bring it all home. Not only is this place a good time for your taste buds, but it can also prove to be a good time as there are plenty of upcoming events to be excited about:

Feb. 7 Pub Trivia Tuesday

Feb. 8 Clean Slate Wednesday/Boards & Brews Monthly Board Game Night

Feb. 9 Be My Valentine Beer Diner

Feb. 10 Live Music with Kris Luv/Late Night & Reverse Happy Hour

Feb.11-12 Brewery Brunch

Be sure to click here to learn more about what On Rotation is brewing and cooking up and watch the video player above to get a real feel of what you can experience at this hotspot for brews.