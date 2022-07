FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Four couples in the DFW Metroplex that were ready to tie-the-knot without all of the fuss got married in shotgun fashion. Organizers of the ceremonies had an actual officiant, live band, cowboys, beer bouquets and a room full of guests who watched as the couples said, ‘I DO!’

Eric and Gabi Henry smiling with the cowboys at their shotgun-style wedding in Fort Worth.

It was a true western wedding affair. We spoke to one of the couples who put a ring on it – watch the full video above!