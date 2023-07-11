Hamburger Mary’s has branched out from her humble beginnings in San Francisco’s Soma District and Fun on The Run’s Yolonda Williams stopped by their newest spot in Dallas to get the tea on their show-stopping menu and daily performances.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got a taste for a big & juicy hamburger, head on over to Hamburger Mary’s in the Oak Lawn neighborhood in Dallas.

Fun on The Run’s Yolonda Williams found out firsthand, that the menu is just as dramatic as the daily performances at Hamburger Mary’s. Bar Manager, Matthew Faucher shared some of his favorite items from the kitchen like the Mac Daddy burger with mac n’cheese, the Proud Mary Burger, a double patty burger that pays tribute to the late and great Tina Turner.

Another fan favorite is the Aloha Burger, topped off with a hint of grilled pineapple, & the fresh mozzarella sticks that are made daily are a hit as well.

Matthew created a few specialty drinks for summer like the Pop Rocks Martini, the Cucumber Martini & Mary’s Melons, which is a watermelon vodka-based drink. Hamburger Mary’s is also known for their daily entertainment and drag brunches that feature some of Dallas’ most talented performers.

For more info on Hamburger Mary’s from coast-to-coast visit here.