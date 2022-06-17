DALLAS (KDAF) — A dream is a wish that can land you a *major* role. That wish came true for one Fort Worth native Major Attaway.

He landed his major role as Disney’s “Genie” in Aladdin on Broadway after his Casa Manana Theatre experience in DFW.

“So, I’m doing a show in Dallas called Hands on a Hard Body. That show is written by Mr. Doug Wright. He came down to see our show and he watched it, and we had a conversation,” Major said. “He said, ‘Major, I like you. What do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘I want to be the Genie on Aladdin in Broadway.”

Talk about manifestation. After voicing interest with Doug, Disney reaches out to Major about auditioning for the role. The rest is history.

But Major’s entertainment aspirations don’t stop there. If you are a gamer, you may be familiar with the streaming platform Twitch.

“All my life, I have been a gamer. As an only child, that was just easy to get into,” Major said.

On Twitch, Major streams himself playing videogames to his audience of more than 1,400 Twitch followers, under the moniker IPlayedMajor.

“It’s an extension of my voiceover career, as well as the fact that the gamer in me always wanted to have people to play games with,” Major said.

And talking about worlds colliding, Major also streams himself playing games that he has voiced. If you have played the game Borderlands 3, you may recognize the character Clay. Well, Major voices that character and streams himself playing that game.

