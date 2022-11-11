DALLAS (KDAF) — Moving can be overwhelming for anyone but Veterans Moving America is here to the rescue.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams sat down with owner Zach Freeman, to talk about how his veteran team takes the stress away for a smooth move.

The mission begins with Zach Freeman, founder and CEO, who says he started this company while he was still going to school at Texas Christian University.

“The idea started based primarily on experience with a marine that moved in with my family when he had fallen on some hard times. I just got to watch a lot of the struggles that a lot of vets face, firsthand. Beyond some of the more common ones you might hear PTSD, for me, the biggest surprise was watching him, get a job, do really good at it, but still always feel like an outsider,” Freeman said.

Whilst in graduate school, Freeman knew that he wanted to start a business that was more than just making money. He wanted to do something that helped our nation’s veterans, which is how he came up with Veterans Moving America.

They offer multiple different services to suit the needs of their customers. If you just need a truck and can move on your own, they will just show up with the truck. However, if you need more than that, they also offer full service moving.

