The Family Entourage—The Family Entourage is here to offer you some exciting summer travel tips and trends for you and your family. This season, you don’t have to compromise on style while enjoying the sun.

For both men and women, this summer is all about bold blooms, stripes, and abstracts. You don’t have to be afraid of patterns and eye-catching prints…they fit well with tropical locations and reflect a vibrant culture and city. It’s easy to carry all your items with cargo-inspired clothes and crochet bags.

Carry on always and every time! It is important to pack well and have the right luggage in order to achieve this. Packing cubes are useful for compacting clothes, with specific bags for toiletries and tech. With 360 spinner wheels, Away luggage is great for kids and adults. It also has charging stations.

Away has a store in Dallas where you can go in and see all the must-have travel products in person, they are perfect for any season or destination.