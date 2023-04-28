DALLAS(KDAF)—With its signature flavors, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is the latest frozen treat franchise to arrive in Addison.

As part of his VIP treatment, Hayden Boyd gave her an education on the 40 flavors of Italian ice, ranging from blueberry to mango. A gelati can be ordered alone or combined with vanilla or chocolate soft ice cream to create a unique treat.

You can visit this ice cream shop at 14380 Marsh Ln Building B, Addison, TX 75001.

Whether you order online or go in person, you definitely won’t regret it.