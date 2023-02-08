DALLAS (KDAF) — The Big D is populated with some of the sharpest dressers on the planet. For the gentlemen looking to step up their suit, pants, shoe, or tie game, ZSPOKE in Victory Park is your fashion destination.

Zahid Bheda, known to his clients and friends as “Z,” founded ZSPOKE after over 20 years of tailoring experience with top-tier fashion companies like Nieman Marcus and more. He prides himself and his store on his custom tailoring, a product of the many extra measurements he’ll take throughout a fitting.

The shop says, “With over 20 years of experience, Zahid’s expertise in Men’s Made to Measure is unmatched. Zahid has worked with some of the world’s most renowned tailors and believes that every client is deeply unique. At Zspoke we are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences and products to each and every client unlike anyone or anywhere else.”

Learn how to book a fitting appointment and the many beautiful items you’ll find at his shop here.