CAPITAL ONE SPONSORED CONTENT — Each year people make New Year’s resolutions and try to make them last longer than just January. Now, the beginning of the year is the perfect time to get your finances in order. By leveraging the right resources to grow your financial health, you can set yourself up for success.

Fun on the Run caught up with financial leader Adam Davis, vice president of financial health inclusion and liquidity at Capital One to learn about why conducting a financial checkup is crucial to your financial well-being.

“The top of the year is a great time to get a fresh start on everyone’s financial journey. You can think of it as a clean slate, where you can take an inventory of your finances, your account your budget, and then determine the right strategies and resources that you need in order to set your year up for success. There are several factors to consider. But one of the best ways to get a jumpstart on your financial health is to identify any financial issues, and then the right solutions that you can put in place to make your year of financial success,” Davis said.

Identify any unnecessary fees that you might be paying

Find a financial institution that doesn’t charge overdraft fees

Develop a saving system

