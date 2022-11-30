DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizzana is no stranger to the public eye. This Los Angeles Neopolitan experience has been getting rave reviews ever since opening to the world back in 2017.

This year, Dallasites were lucky as Pizzana opened its first location in Dallas on Knox Street. You may be asking yourself, ‘Why Texas?’ That answer actually has some history to it. If you’re familiar with the cupcake brand Sprinkles you may know the tale.

The co-founders of Sprinkles are also the co-founders of Pizzana, Charles and Candice Nelson.

“They started Sprinkles Cupcakes a long time ago, and Texas was the first location out of California. So we are following the same path. Texas is like good luck for the business, and that’s why we’re here,” Daniele Uditi, chef and co-founder of Pizzana, said.

Daniele is the chef and key ingredient behind the delicious pizza of Pizzana. Originally from Italy, he began cooking at the age of 12, something he picked up on from his family.

“I come from a family of chefs and bakers. I used to wake up in the morning and my family was making bread by hand. You know, a kid wakes up and wants a glass of milk at 4 in the morning. I see all my family mixing and having fun,” Daniele said. “Dough, when it’s in the mixing state, is a sticky stuff like slime. Because I was a kid at 9 years old, I wanted to play with the sticky stuff.”

The rest is history. Now Pizzana is here for Dallasites to enjoy and they certainly have enough great pies for you to savor.

