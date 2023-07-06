DALLAS (KDAF) — School is officially out and summer is on our minds! From fashion and tech to sports and entertainment, Family Entourage shares the must-know trends of the summer.

Stephanie Mendez talked with co-founders, Kelli Gillespie and Mei Lin Nazar on the latest gadgets, products and styles to keep you looking and feeling your best.

“So one of the things that we’re seeing this summer for trends is bold glues and stripes and abstract. And this is for both men and women. So don’t be afraid to wear those kinds of eye-catching prints plus that you know, blends well into a tropical vacation or can even reflect some of the cities or cultures where you’re visiting,” said Gillespie.

Here are the latest Summer trends to watch out for:

Fashion

Metallics/ silver, embellishments/ sequins-leather-fringe, summer black and indigo

Tech

Technology in clothes, smarter fabrics with sun protection built in for families, oh and AI will be everywhere!

Sports

Pickleball still tops this category, now in youth divisions making it the perfect family summer sport

Entertaining

Smokeless fire pits are all the rage, able to transform spaces and allow for community.

Watch their full segment above for the latest in summer fashion or visit Family Entourage here.