DALLAS (KDAF) — There are certain smells and flavors that take us back to our favorite places. There’s a chef right here in Dallas that’s bringing us all back home with him to Brazil through their dishes.

There are Brazilian steakhouses and then there’s the modern Brazilian fine dining experience here at Meridian, you can get dishes and drink straight out of Brazil with incredible ambiance and Brazilian bubbly.

Founding chef Junior Borges said, “These are the things that I grew up eating, these are the things that kind of represent me and they had an impact in my life growing up and it was very important to me to tell a story but there was no real place that was doing fine dining with this Brazilian kind of influence.

“And we realized that this was the first fine dining like modern Brazilian restaurant in the country when we opened.”

Chef Borges guided CW33’s Landon Wexler through the menu’s food and cocktails, be sure to watch the video player above for the full look at Meridian’s dining experience.

“Discover exquisite Modern Brazilian cuisine by Executive Chef Junior Borges, inspired by seasonal ingredients and Chef’s garden. The full Meridian experience — a 4-course fixed price menu which allows our guests to make their own selections — is offered in Meridian’s Dining Room. Our Bar Room and shaded patio area offer an à la carte menu of Meridian favorites. However you choose to dine with us, we look forward to welcoming you,” their website says.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on this incredible Brazilian dining experience, and click here to learn more about the restaurant.