DALLAS (KDAF) — In the DFW metroplex, we have a gentleman, known as the Tech Mentor. David C. Williams visits local schools and teaches students STEM, using solar-powered robot kits.

Using his own funds, Williams offers each participating student their own free robot. CW33’s Landon Wexler chats with the Tech Mentor himself as they build and race their own bots.

