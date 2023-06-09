DALLAS(KDAF)—Anthony Madrid is passionate about his work at the North Texas Rabbit Sanctuary (NTRS). He is dedicated to finding homes for the bunnies that are living at the sanctuary. Anthony was kind enough to give us a tour of the facility and explain the importance of the volunteers and friends that keep the organization going.

Inside DFW got a chance to meet a mother rabbit and her eight babies from the Garland Shelter, and we were in awe of their cuteness.

Anthony is always looking for new volunteers and foster homes to help keep the sanctuary going, and he believes in the power of community and collaboration.

It was inspiring to see the different ways that everyone comes together to make a difference for animals in need.