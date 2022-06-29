DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas rapper Tracy Lynn Curry, also known as The D.O.C, is a well-known name in the hip-hop and rap communities.

On top of having a successful solo rap career, D.O.C. also collaborated with some of the genre’s heaviest hitters, like Eazy-E, N.W.A and Dr. Dre.

At the height of his career, D.O.C. was in a tragic, near-fatal car accident in 1989.

“The day started pretty good. I had just finished some videos, but I had been doing a lot of stuff I had no business doing, and the whole day I was doing those things,” D.O.C. said. “And I did it so much that when I finally decided to go home, I didn’t make it.”

Reports say that during the accident, his voice box and larynx were crushed, causing the artist to lose his voice. Despite the devastating news, D.O.C.’s spirit had remained unwavering.

“What I love about that whole transition for you [is that] you lost your voice in that accident, but you became a voice for other people in hip hop,” Yolonda Williams, Fun on the Run host, said.

D.O.C. then pivoted his career and used his talent as a songwriter to write for others in the community, including Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, N.W.A., Snoop Dogg and more. His influence in the hip-hop community is so pronounced that it inspired a documentary about his life.

The documentary tells the story of The D.O.C. and his storied career in music and the rap game, not only as a performer but also as a writer, co-founder and mentor. D.O.C. famously co-founded Death Row Records, wrote for N.W.A. and was a mentor to Snoop Dogg. It premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in early June.

