DALLAS (KDAF) — Now you can see the magic behind some of your favorite Disney Pixar films with this new exhibit at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

“The Science Behind Pixar” exhibit will give museum-goers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the making of classic Pixar movies like Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and other films.

“It allows us to showcase the science and highlight all of the engineering that goes into the animation that makes our favorite movies,” Linda Silver, CEO of The Perot Museum, said.

This 10,000-square-foot exhibition has officially opened at the museum and will end on Sept. 4, 2023. The exhibition will have more than 50 interactive elements showing gets the STEM skills needed to bring some of your favorite animated characters to life.

To get your tickets, click here.