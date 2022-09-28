DALLAS (KDAF) — She is a State Fair of Texas staple. You have probably seen her on A&E’s Deep Fried Dynasty. Her name is Cassy Jones.

Famous for her Deep Fried Collard Greens, Jones comes from a long line of great home cooks, but her dream of becoming a professional cook always seemed out of reach.

“I had a daughter in a wheelchair with cerebral palsy, and so I ran my own daycare for 15 years,” said Jones. “I had children that had different medical issues because regular daycares wouldn’t accept them.”

With the encouragement of her children, she enrolled in culinary school at the age of 40 and started a new career as a personal chef and caterer. Jones loves to create traditional southern dishes with a modern twist. Her cooking represents a blend of her country roots and her urban influences; she loves to try new recipes as well as updating original recipes to her taste and style.

Her infectious laugh and Southern charm landed her as a contestant on an episode of Guy Fieri’s grocery store-themed game show Guy’s Grocery Games on the Food Network, in an episode of The Cooking Channel’s Carnival Eats hosted by Noah Cappe, and most recently she was a cast member on A&E’s Deep Fried Dynasty.

Jones joined Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams to talk more about her famous dish and culinary career. Watch the video player above for her full interview.

Attendees to this year’s Fair will find Chef Cassy at booth number FW25 outside of the Midway, near the base of the Top o’ Texas tower ride.