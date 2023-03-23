DALLAS (KDAF) — Shopping online is taking over, but there’s a boutique with good vibes and show-stopping fashion in the heart of Uptown that will have you in-person shopping again: Apothecary Social.

Fun on the Run got a chance to get the inside scoop with co-owner Angie Waghorne on this special blend of socially curated retail together for an amazing experience and an upgrade to your closet.

The cute little small-frame house that sits on the corner of Allen and Cole Streets is a breath of fresh air for this small Uptown community. Every room is filled with men’s and women’s fashion, gifts, home decor, and fun pet toys.

Out back there’s a courtyard where you can listen to music or putt golf balls on the front lawn is also a way to spend an afternoon while shopping.

“Our concept is simple. Blend social and curated retail experiences together for an amazing experience. Come visit our location in Dallas Texas and experience firsthand how social and retail are the perfect combination. Shop online and experience fast shipping, in-store pickup, and excellent customer service,” the store said.