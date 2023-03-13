DALLAS (KDAF) — Whatever is trending on social media is more than likely whatever you’ll be adding to your closet, kitchen, car, or whatever it is you consume on Instagram or TikTok these days, but who would’ve thought trending custom-made rugs could force your hand into getting one of your own?

If you’re scrolling on the ‘Gram you might have run across some custom rugs made by a 23-year-old sensation. Jared Wesline’s shop stndrds.shop has amassed a massive following on social media and it’s all thanks to some incredible handmade rugs.

Wesline has everyone’s attention with his creative, unique and one-of-a-kind handmade custom rugs. Imagine colorful fruit slices, iconic Betty Boop, and custom sports-centric rugs; he’s created everything you can think of even for some top athletes in the sports world.

Wesline even went out of his way to create an incredible Yo 101 rug for Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams. Be sure to watch the video player above for a deep dive into the social media rug game and all it takes to create these amazing custom rugs.

Click here for more!