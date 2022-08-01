DALLAS (KDAF) — With the temperatures rising, it only makes sense to go to one of the hottest hotels in Dallas. We heard the Virgin Hotel was a good place to cool off, so our Clarissa Bustamante and Stephanie Mendez went to check it out.

“Virgin Hotels Dallas is our third property in the Virgin Hotels portfolio, it’s also our first boutique hotel,” said Taylor Stucker, the area director of marketing. “There’s so many nooks in this hotel which make it so incredibly special and so many areas for you to spend some really quality time here.”

Stucker said Texas-based designer SWOON designed the property. She said all of the Virgin properties have local designers to give them an “eclectic flare.”

The hotel’s downtown dining experience is called Commons Club, which offers an extensive menu. It includes breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as afternoon bar bites and dessert.

There’s also drag brunches two times a month.

“We have events happening at both Commons Club and the Pool Club Wednesday through Sunday, so there’s plenty of opportunities to come by,” said Stucker. “We have happy hours in place, DJs, entertainment as well as many other activations.”

Stucker said some of the show tickets include access to the pool deck.

The Pool Club and pool deck are available to hotel guests as well as people who would like to make a reservation for a daybed or cabana.

“We have such an exquisite summer menu, we have so many delicious cocktails to really bring out those fun summer flavors,” said Stucker.

Some of the most popular cocktails from the summer menu include Pretty in Pink, Purple Rain and This is the Lei.

If you want more information on the Virgin Hotel and the Pool Club, click here.