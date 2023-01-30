STAAR SURGICAL SPONSORED CONTENT — What’s a day in the life like for actress Peyton List? The Cobra Kai star just wrapped a new show has her own beauty line and is setting her sights on a clear 2023 with a new vision.

“I just wrapped up season one of a show called School Spirits for Paramount Plus, the big theme of the show is just, if you have trauma or you have something really heavy in your life, you have to face it and you have to deal with it. And you have to just tackle it head-on,” List said.

“And I just learned so much from this fictional character. Because she’s so strong. And I feel like acting kind of allows for those really vulnerable conversations and to be able to cry in front of someone or have that release.”

Whether she’s starring in a new role or focusing on her day-to-day life. Peyton said she also struggled with vision problems since she was a kid and just had an eye procedure called EVO to break free from the hassles of contacts and eyeglasses.

“I now have 20-20 vision. So that is the first time for me since I was a kid. It all started when I couldn’t see the chalkboard anymore and was just on a basketball team and was passing to the wrong team,” she explained.

“That was when it kind of became clear to my parents. Yeah, wearing glasses and contacts since then, wearing contacts on set has been a struggle. They’re always getting dusty or dirty, or ripping, I’ve had them tear I’ve had to be blind basically in one eye and trying to do the rest of my work day with only being able to see out of one eye and you know even with doing makeup if they’re touching me up or doing eyeshadow or eyeliner like smudges on my contact and then I can’t see just so many contacts struggles I’m so glad to be done with it.”

The FDA-approved EVO ICL lenses are designed for the correction of myopia, which is the need for distance vision, and astigmatism, which causes blurred vision at all distances.

How it works: A small flexible lens is implanted in harmony with the natural eye to give you excellent sharp vision day and night without inducing dry eye syndrome. They’re different from other vision correction options, and they can permanently correct or reduce myopia and astigmatism without removing corneal tissue.

The procedure is also removable by a doctor for added peace of mind. And it takes about 20 to 30 minutes for each eye. Most patients like List experience improved vision right afterward.

“I would definitely recommend EVO to anyone who’s in a similar position as me. I mean, I have a twin brother and I’m convincing him to get EVO to even wake up and see and not need to reach for my glasses or contacts. It was just the best option for me,” List said.

“I’m setting my sights on surfing and now I’ll be able to go on the ocean without worrying about my contacts. Maybe this will make me better than the last time I went. Maybe that was what was holding me back.”