PROPANE EDUCATION & RESEARCH COUNCIL SPONSORED CONTENT — The New Year is a great time to start eating better and strive for a healthier lifestyle.

Fun on the Run was joined by nutritionist and super chef Dean Shermet to learn some new recipes and learn the benefits of cooking clean meals with a clean energy source.

“So it is a new year, we’re off to a fresh start, everyone’s focused on living cleaner eating cleaner trying to make those healthier choices. I know for me, personally, I’m trying to see what actionable steps I can take to reduce my carbon footprint, trying to make sure I actually put the recycling in the recycling bin, making sure I use less hot water. And that’s why I’ve incorporated cooking with propane because that’s going to put a lot less co2 into the atmosphere versus electric. A lot of people don’t realize that at the end of that electricity is coal or natural gas-fired plants, which is going to put a lot more co2 into the atmosphere,” Shermet said.

Why do top chefs prefer to cook with gas?

“It’s been our industry standard forever. It’s because it’s really about that precision and that control. And that reliability, we know that when we turn that flame down, you can see it you know that it’s going to come down incrementally. So whatever you’re cooking in that pan is going to be cooked really, really well. You know, I’m used to working in restaurants where people are paying a lot for a meal. And I want to give them the most consistent, delicious products and obviously outside of that. I’m the father of a four-year-old and he tends to run around the kitchen and put his hands where they don’t belong. And those traditional electric tops stay hotter way longer. So I know that when I turn that flame off the heat is gonna dissipate a lot faster with my propane cooking.”

Don’t miss these recipes from Chef Dean: