DALLAS (KDAF) — If the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens didn’t already blow you away with the Pumpkin Village, Holiday at the Arboretum is really blowing it out of the ballpark. Or should I say garden?

This festive event features more than 1 million holiday lights and beautiful installations. You’re definitely going to want to add this to your holiday bucket list.

“We’re so happy to kick off the holidays and arboretum started on November the 10th. It’s presented by Relient, our wonderful sponsor. We couldn’t do without them,” Dave Forehand, vice president of The Gardens at the Dallas Arboretum, said.

On top of the installations and lights, there are so many unique and different exhibits at Holiday at the Arboretum.

Christmas Village

The Artistry of Faith & Culture

DeGolyer House

The 12 Days of Christmas

CW33 reporter Stephanie Mendez took a tour through the property and to see her full tour watch the video player above.

To learn more about Holiday at the Arboretum, click here.