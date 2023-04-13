DALLAS(KDAF)—Children learning how to recycle early can create good habits.

Fun on the Run invited a child, Phillip McGlory, who shares easy tips that help children learn to recycle.

If you are teaching your kids recycling at a young age, they have more of a chance to continue as an adult. The four categories of recycling are: aluminum, compost, paper & cardboard, and plastic.

You can decorate your recycling bins with special stickers, or paint them with waterproof paint in cool and funky colors.

Recycling Facts To Know:

The National Recycling Coalition says aluminum cans are the single most important item to recycle. This saves 95% of the energy required to make the same amount of aluminum from raw materials.

Recycling food and other organic waste into compost provides a range of environmental benefits, including soil health & reducing

Greenhouse gas emissions.

Recycling paper & cardboard saves enough energy to power the average American home for 6 months.

Did you know that there are enough plastic bottles discarded over a year to go around the planet 4 times?

