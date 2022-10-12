DALLAS (KDAF) — What have you accomplished by age 16? Though all feats are accomplishments, some are a bit bigger in scale.

In 2017, Kheris Rogers (who has 10 at the time) says she had spent years being bullied by her elementary school peers for her dark skin tone.

Rather than being dragged down by the vitriol, Kheris and her sister decided to use the bullying as a source of inspiration and started the fashion line Flexin’ in My Complexion.

Just like that Kheris became the youngest fashion designer to showcase her collection at New York Fashion Week, with some of Hollywood’s biggest names sporting her clothes.

Now 16 years old, her accomplishments don’t stop there, as Kheris has written a new children’s book, Shine Bright. The book is about a girl named Imani who remains confident despite being mocked for her skin tone, much like Kheris’s real life.

Kheris joined Fun on the Run to talk more about her book and storied life to host Yolonda Williams. Watch the video player above for her full interview.