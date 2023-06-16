DALLAS(KDAF)—There is no such thing as good banana pudding until you try Chef Blythe’s homemade version.

Fun on the Run Yolonda Williams got a chance to sit in the kitchen of Blythe Beck, Owner and Chef of Cooking with the Blacks. Chef Blythe provided a step-by-step guide to making her famous banana pudding at home. Blythe Beck is born and raised in Houston, Texas, so she definitely is a fan and master of Texas food.

Blythe said “I developed an interest in the hospitality industry working as a restaurant hostess during college. I became passionate about the culinary arts and fine dining while completing a degree in Hotel Restaurant Management at the University of North Texas.”

Enjoy the entire interview with Yolonda and Chef Black above. The fun, the laughs, and the cooking are not to be missed.

On the Cooking with the Blacks Facebook page or Youtube, you can see more live recipes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.