DALLAS (KDAF) — The movie world is filled with incredible trilogies like Lord of the Rings, The Dark Night, and now the trilogy of Magic Mike is wrapping things up with Mike Lane’s last stage performance.

BackStageOL.com‘s Dave Morales got the chance to sit down with some superstars of the movie, Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum to learn more about Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

IMDB describes the movie, “Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse.”

Be sure to watch the video player above for the full interview and click here to find out how and where to watch it and more about the movie.