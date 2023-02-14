DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t watched Impractical Jokers yet, where have you been the best couple of years? This hidden-camera comedy series features lifelong friends doing their absolute best to embarrass one another and now, it’s in its 10th season featuring some superstar guests.

Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams had the pleasure of catching up with Brian ‘Q’ Quinn and James ‘Murr’ Murray about what fans and newcomers to the show can expect in season 10.

The first episode of the new season features celebrity guest Bret Michaels and in episode two, which airs on Feb. 16, superstar Post Malone joins the cast to have some more comedic fun.

“Three comedians and lifelong friends compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. When Sal, Q, and Murr challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it… if they refuse, they lose! At the end of every episode – with the help of a celebrity guest – the episode’s loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions,” according to TruTV.

You can catch season 10 of Impractical Jokers on TruTV and TBS.