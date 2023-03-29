DALLAS(KDAF)— Let’s play some baseball! or we can watch a movie about it! and learn valuable lessons while being entertained, sounds too good to be true.

Running the bases is a movie about a baseball coach moving his whole family to coach at a larger high school, a coach from Texas. So while your watching you will find some familiar references that we Texans know for sure.

The movie has even filmed one of its scenes not too far from Dallas at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. Fun on the Run with Yolonda got a chance to chat with cast member Todd Terry, who plays the antagonist Micheal Jamison in the movie.

Terry said the movie is about redemption and you can watch the movie on Pure Flix.

IMBD said “When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger 6A High School, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. But soon faces opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent”.

You can also go buy the DVD at your biggest retailer like Walmart or Target.