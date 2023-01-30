DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you ready to create a masterpiece for the first or thousandth time? Get ready to get your paint on at Plano’s Pipe and Palette.

This place has it all, splatter paint classes, fluid art on canvas workshops, and best of all, it’s got kids’ art camps that will get your kid’s inner artist to come out and play!

“We host high-end makers and artisans. We also teach beginning art to amazing individuals who crave to create. Our goal here is to teach art and sell art we find not only amazing but useful,” Pipe and Palette said.

Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams was able to catch up with owner June Parker to learn all about Pipe and Palette and what it brings to the artistic table. Be sure to watch the video player above for the full story and click here if you’re interested in getting your paint on.