DALLAS (KDAF) — By creating crafts with your kids, you can open up a conversation about Black inventors and their contributions to society.

This is a great way to help foster a sense of pride, appreciation, and understanding of the Black community and history.

Fun on the Run was joined by two kids who were celebrating the legacy of Garrett Morgan, an inventor who developed the first traffic signal.

They wanted to honor him by creating a traffic sign out of construction paper. If you want to try arts and crafts to celebrate Black History Month watch the video player above to get some inspiration for your own crafts.