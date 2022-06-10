DALLAS (KDAF) — You may have seen this video of two-year-old Harlyn carefully telling her pastor father to be quieter when giving praise:

The video has been viewed more than 1,000 times of Facebook and has been the talk of the town since it was posted back in February of last year.

The man who posted it, Vernon King Jr, is a pastor at Sojourn Church in Carrollton where he works with children, with the help of his adorable daughter Harlyn.

Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams caught up with the two to talk about the video and their relationship.