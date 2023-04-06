DALLAS(KDAF)—Steakhouses might make us think of fancy restaurants with collared shirts and dresses. Not at Sweetie Pie’s, where the emphasis is on casual dining and high-quality, affordable steaks.

In North Richland Hills, Fun on the Run went inside the restaurant, Sweetie Pies.

A sister restaurant to Babe’s Chicken Dinner House across the parking lot, Sweetie Pie’s has the same comfortable atmosphere and some of the best cuts of meat and fish dishes.

While you’re eating in the beautiful and historic-feeling dining room space, you wouldn’t know it’s inside a former cotton gin.

Unless you’re looking to reserve a table for a large party, no reservation is required!

Make sure to watch the video, to see all the features the restaurant has to offer.