DALLAS (KDAF) — Brother Bill Harrod was known for spending his time hanging out with infamous partners in crime; Bonnie & Clyde. After turning over a new leaf, he began to preach the good news and decided to be a servant of the lord.

He started Brother Bill’s helping hand in the 1940’s giving out shoes, located in the heart of the West Dallas community. They’ve been going strong for 80 years focusing on faith, family, fitness, and finance.

Watch Fun on The Run’s Yolonda Williams’ interview with CEO Wes Keyes above.