DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas has passed but New Year’s is still approaching and if you are still with the family, but find yourselves bored, we have an activity for you.

Everyone loves some fun arts and crafts. It is a great way to spend time that doesn’t require you to be on your phone.

Fun on the Run Host Yolonda Williams along with Autumn shows us how to make some crafts for the aspiring TV reporter in your life.

Items you will need

1 Turkey Baster

1 Roll of Black Electrical Tape

1 Microphone Square Mic Flag Cube

1 Microphone Foam Cover

1 Black Construction Paper

1 Pair of Scissors

1 Glue Stick

1 Black Marker

1 Lanyard Holder

1 Single Hole Punch

These items will make a cool play news-style microphone and a press pass.

Watch the video player above for step-by-step instructions.