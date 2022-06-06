FORT WORTH (KDAF) — If you don’t already know, you’re about to mess around and find out about Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.

Billy Bob’s is a popular spot in DFW if you’re looking for a tour, convention, trade show, and of course, party with up to 6,000 of your best Texas friends! If you’re into country music you’ll be met with a warm welcome from Billy Bob’s western decor with photos and handprints of country stars.

No matter what your age may be, you will be able to find some good ole fashioned fun at Billy Bob’s every day of the week. You can catch some bull riding, get your dancing shoes a good workout, fill your stomach with some good food, get your ears grooving, and if you’re up for it, you can even get married!

Every Friday and Saturday night you can catch some top-tier talent performing along with regional house bands playing throughout the week. So, if you’re looking for some Fort Worth fun, here’s your spot.

Yolonda Williams took a shot at some dancing at Billy Bob’s and you’re in for quite the treat with some hard stepping and a shimmy or two! Feel free to get on your feet and get in on the FUN.

Fun on the Run